PhonePe introduces ₹9 firecracker insurance for Diwali: Check what's covered

By Akash Pandey 02:07 pm Oct 14, 202402:07 pm

What's the story PhonePe, one of India's leading digital payments platforms, has introduced an innovative insurance product for the Diwali season. The new policy, dubbed 'Firecracker Insurance,' is aimed at providing coverage against accidents caused by firecrackers. Available for just ₹9, the plan offers a coverage amount of up to ₹25,000 for a period of 10 days. Here's all about it.

Firecracker insurance: A safeguard for families

The firecracker insurance policy will cover the policyholder and four family members, including their spouse and two children. It will cover expenses incurred on hospitalization or accidental death due to firecracker-related incidents. The plan can be purchased through the PhonePe app, with coverage starting from October 25, 2024. If purchased after this date, coverage will begin from the date of purchase.

PhonePe's response to firecracker-related injuries

The launch of this unique insurance product comes as PhonePe's answer to the increasing number of firecracker-related injuries during Diwali across India. Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said "We are excited to introduce PhonePe's Firecracker Insurance just in time for the festive season. "This coverage offers essential protection for families, ensuring they can celebrate with peace of mind, free from concerns about accidents or unexpected financial strain," he added.

Purchasing the plan is a quick process

Acquiring the firecracker insurance plan is a pretty simple process, which can be completed in less than a minute on the PhonePe app. Users just have to head to the insurance section, select 'Firecracker Insurance,' review the plan details, and complete payment. This seamless approach makes it easy for people to secure their families against potential risks during the festive season.