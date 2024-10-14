Summarize Simplifying... In short The Modi government is considering a ₹8,000cr investment to help revive the debt-ridden telecom company, MTNL, which recently defaulted on bank loans.

The State Bank of India (SBI), one of the lenders, is demanding immediate payment of overdue amounts and is also investigating MTNL's land monetization plan.

Despite financial struggles, MTNL's stocks have risen, and there's talk of shifting its operations to BSNL, another telecom player.

MTNL is currently in debt of ₹31,944.51 crore

Modi government mulls ₹8,000cr infusion to revive debt-ridden MTNL: Report

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:24 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story The Indian government is mulling a financial revival plan for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), as per CNBC-TV18. The telecom service provider, which is currently in debt of ₹31,944.51 crore, will not be allowed to shut shop or approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The government thinks such a move could hurt public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks, and would rather keep MTNL running. The proposed revival plan for MTNL includes an infusion of nearly ₹8,000 crore.

MTNL recently defaulted on its bank loans

A committee of Secretaries is reviewing the revival strategy. Notably, MTNL recently defaulted on its bank loans, with its account being classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) by several lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, and Bank of India.

SBI's exposure and demand for immediate payment

As of September 30, 2024, SBI's total outstanding exposure to MTNL stood at ₹325.52 crore, of which ₹281.62 crore was overdue. The bank has sought immediate payment of the same to regularize the account. Amid this financial pressure, MTNL's stocks soared and are currently trading 5.2% higher at ₹53.59 per share, despite having halved from their recent peak of ₹101 per share earlier this year.

SBI seeks details of MTNL's land monetization plan

SBI is also looking into MTNL's land monetization plan, and whether the proceeds from a major project with NBCC will be used to clear pending loans. Earlier this year, there were signs that the Centre may consider shifting MTNL's operations to BSNL, a bigger PSU telecom player. However, reports say the government isn't keen on fully supporting MTNL's revival but will meet existing obligations on interest on Sovereign Guarantee Bonds.