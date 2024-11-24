Summarize Simplifying... In short The trial of four Indians accused of first-degree murder in the Nijjar case has been moved to British Columbia, with the next court date set for February 11, 2025.

The case has strained India-Canada relations, with Canada dismissing allegations of Indian officials' involvement in the murder.

Despite multiple adjournments and an imposed publication ban due to its sensitive nature, the case continues to unfold.

The case is complex, the prosecution stated

Nijjar murder: Trial of 4 Indians moved to British Columbia

By Snehil Singh 05:48 pm Nov 24, 202405:48 pm

What's the story The trial of four Indian nationals—Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh—accused of killing pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been moved from the Surrey provincial court to the British Columbia Supreme Court. The prosecution has requested a direct indictment, skipping a preliminary inquiry due to the complexity of the case. A spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service confirmed the move.

Court proceedings

First Supreme Court appearance and future proceedings

The first Supreme Court appearance occurred on November 18, with most accused appearing through video link. Only Amandeep was represented by counsel in this session. The next court date has been set for February 11, 2025, for a case management conference and scheduling of pretrial applications. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, an interim publication ban has been imposed on pretrial conferences, and remote public attendance is restricted.

Charges detailed

Accused face charges of 1st-degree murder

The four accused face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Their hearings at the provincial court were adjourned several times due to prosecution delays in disclosure. Nijjar's killing on June 18, 2023, in Surrey strained India-Canada relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged possible links between Indian agents and the murder.

Diplomatic tensions

India dismisses allegations of involvement in Nijjar's murder

India had dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated." Meanwhile, in a related development, the Canadian government refuted claims made in a media report suggesting the involvement of Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Nijjar's murder. "The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada," Trudeau's intelligence adviser, Nathalie Drouin, clarified.