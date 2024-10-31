Summarize Simplifying... In short Canada has accused India of involvement in attacks on Sikh separatists, including the murder of Nijjar, allegedly using the Bishnoi gang.

This has led to a diplomatic fallout, with both countries expelling diplomats.

Meanwhile, the US has charged a former Indian government employee over a foiled assassination plot against another Sikh separatist leader.

US concerned over Canada's allegations against India

Canada's allegations against Amit Shah 'concerning': US

By Chanshimla Varah 11:00 am Oct 31, 2024

What's the story The United States has voiced concern over Canada's allegations against India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations." This comes after Canada's National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison confirmed reports alleging Shah's involvement in targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.

Confirmation details

Canada's top officials confirm reports on Shah

Morrison admitted confirming Shah's name to The Washington Post but did not reveal how Canada was aware of his alleged involvement. Drouin told a parliamentary committee that she didn't need Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval for the leak to The Washington Post. She stressed that no classified intelligence was shared with the publication, calling the leak part of a communications strategy to present Canada's side on its foreign interference dispute with India.

Evidence claim

Canada claims evidence of Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder

According to the Washington Post, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart in Singapore, where evidence was allegedly presented linking India to attacks on Sikh separatists in Canada. During the meeting, Canadian officials provided alleged proof that India had enlisted networks of the Bishnoi gang to not only kill Nijjar but also carry out attacks on Sikh separatists in Canada.

Media leaks

Canadian officials face criticism for media leaks

Canadian officials have been criticized for leaking information to the media instead of sharing it with the public. Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho slammed the decision as "quite unfair to the Canadian public." The Indian government has rejected Canada's allegations as "weak and baseless," sticking to its position since Trudeau's initial claims that Indian government agents were behind the assassination of Nijjar last September.

Diplomatic fallout

Diplomatic tensions rise as India and Canada expel diplomats

In October, the US Justice Department had also announced criminal charges against a former Indian government employee in connection with an alleged foiled plot to kill another Sikh separatist leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The indictment accused Vikash Yadav of orchestrating an assassination attempt on Pannun in New York City. The Justice Department said Yadav worked for the Indian Government's Cabinet Secretariat, which housed RAW. Yadav described his role as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence."