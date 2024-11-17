Summarize Simplifying... In short A fire at a hospital in Jhansi, India, which was quickly extinguished, has been ruled as not suspicious by a probe committee.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a committee to investigate safety protocols and announced compensation for affected families, while the National Human Rights Commission has called for a detailed report.

Meanwhile, 25 babies are receiving ongoing treatment, with costs covered by the government.

The blaze claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns

Jhansi hospital fire: Probe committee rules out foul play

By Chanshimla Varah 01:27 pm Nov 17, 202401:27 pm

What's the story A two-member committee has ruled out any criminal conspiracy or foul play in the fire at Rani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The blaze, which claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns, was reportedly caused by a short circuit in a switchboard that ignited plastic coverings on medical equipment. The preliminary investigation was led by Jhansi Commissioner Vipul Dubey and DIG Kalanidhi Naithani.

Rapid response

Firefighters responded within 8 minutes of alert

The investigation found that at the time of the incident, six nurses, other staffers, and two lady doctors were on duty in the NICU ward, India Today reported. A nurse who tried to douse the flames also sustained burns to her legs. The fire spread quickly toward oxygen concentrators before staff raised an alarm. Firefighters reached the spot within eight minutes of the alert.

Human rights violation

NHRC seeks detailed report from Uttar Pradesh government

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) termed the incident a "grave violation" of human rights. It has sent notices to Uttar Pradesh government and police, asking for a detailed report in a week's time. The commission has sought information on FIR status, action against officials, medical treatment of injured, compensation to families of deceased babies and future preventive measures.

Compensation and investigation

Uttar Pradesh government announces compensation, forms investigation committee

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a four-member committee to conduct a detailed probe into safety protocols at state-run hospitals. It has also announced compensation of ₹5 lakh for families of deceased babies and ₹50,000 for injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an additional ₹2 lakh compensation for affected families.

Ongoing treatment

Medical college principal confirms ongoing treatment for babies

Medical college principal Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar confirmed that 25 babies are under treatment. "None of them have burn injuries. They are receiving treatment for the conditions they were originally admitted for. All of them are doing absolutely fine," he said. The government will cover treatment costs for babies in private hospitals. Most children were evacuated to safety within 15 to 20 minutes during rescue operations.