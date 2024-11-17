Summarize Simplifying... In short Manipur, India, is in a state of unrest with violent protests, curfews, and internet suspensions following the discovery of bodies.

The situation has escalated to the point where mobs are attacking public properties, leading to the deployment of security forces.

'You have failed..': Kharge slams Modi over continuing Manipur violence

By Snehil Singh 01:07 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rampant violence in Manipur. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the unrest for political mileage. He said the state is witnessing "unimaginable pain, division and simmering violence." Kharge's statement came after fresh violence in Manipur, where the bodies of six individuals missing from a relief camp in Jiribam were discovered on Saturday.

Kharge accuses BJP of fueling Manipur unrest

Following the discovery, a mob tried to storm Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence on Saturday evening, prompting security forces to fire tear gas to disperse crowds. "We are saying it with utmost responsibility that it looks that the BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics," Kharge said. The violence, which has continued since November 7, has claimed at least 17 lives so far.

Kharge criticizes PM Modi's leadership amid turmoil

Kharge further slammed PM Modi's leadership saying, "Under your double engine governments, 'neither is Manipur united, nor is Manipur safe.'" He highlighted that since May 2023, Manipur has been witnessing severe turmoil impacting its future. In Imphal Valley, tensions are high with an indefinite curfew and internet suspension imposed after violent protests over the bodies' discovery.

Mob attacks and security measures escalate in Manipur

On Saturday night, furious crowds ransacked homes and properties of public representatives in Imphal. Police had to resort to tear gas to disperse the mob, leaving eight injured. Security forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles, have been deployed to strengthen security in the city. They also held flag marches in a bid to bring the situation under control.

Curfew and internet suspension amid escalating violence

Amid rising tensions, a complete curfew has been imposed in Imphal till further notice. The government has also suspended internet and mobile data services for two days. Manipur police have arrested 23 people involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses." Further, the Union Home Ministry has warned against violent activities and said important cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).