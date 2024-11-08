'Undeterred...': Australian media outlet on Canada's ban post Jaishankar presser
Canada has banned the Australian news outlet, Australia Today, after it aired a press conference of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The press conference, which took place in Australia, spoke about the continuing diplomatic row between India and Canada and the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada. The ban came just hours after the broadcast.
Australia today responds to Canada's ban
Responding to the ban, Australia Today reiterated its commitment to transparency and free press. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Managing Editor of The Australia Today, said the outlet remains "steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public." He highlighted the support they have received from their audience as a testament to the importance of free press.
India criticizes Canada's decision to ban Australia Today
India strongly reacted to Canada's decision, with the Ministry of External Affairs expressing surprise and calling the move hypocritical on freedom of speech. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that Jaishankar's media engagements addressed three key issues: Canada's allegations against India without evidence, surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, and political space given to anti-India elements in Canada.
Diplomatic tensions escalate between India and Canada
The diplomatic row between India and Canada has been snowballing since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year. India has repeatedly denied the allegations and sought evidence from Canada. The situation deteriorated last month when Canada named India's High Commissioner as a "person of interest" in Nijjar's murder investigation.
India dismisses charges, expels Canadian officials
In response to being dragged into Nijjar's murder investigation, India rejected this allegation and recalled its High Commissioner, expelling six Canadian officials. Some consular camps in Toronto have also been canceled over security concerns after an attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned this attack as an attempt to intimidate Indian diplomats.