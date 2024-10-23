Summarize Simplifying... In short Hong Kong has banned civil servants from using messaging apps like WhatsApp and WeChat, and services like Google Drive on their office computers, citing increased hacking incidents and internet safety risks.

The government's updated IT security policy now requires permission for installing such services and mandates technology controls to prevent unauthorized access.

The ban was announced on Tuesday

Hong Kong bans WhatsApp, WeChat, Google Drive for civil servants

By Chanshimla Varah 01:02 pm Oct 23, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Hong Kong has banned civil servants from using certain messaging and cloud storage services during work hours. The restriction, announced by Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong on Tuesday, applies to popular platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat, and Google Drive. Dong cited "severe internet safety risks" as the reason behind this new policy.

Policy comparison

Ban mirrors regulations in US, mainland China

"Desktops used internally in the government cannot have instant messaging services such as WhatsApp or WeChat, as they carry severe internet safety risks. In the past year, we faced many challenges. Hacking has become more severe," Sun told a radio program. He compared the measures to similar regulations in the United States and mainland China. He admitted that while the new policy may be an inconvenience for civil servants, it was a necessary step toward enhancing cybersecurity.

Updated policy

Rising hacking incidents prompt cybersecurity measures

In April, the government updated its information technology security policy to require civil workers to acquire permission from department heads before installing services like public cloud storage and web-based messaging on their office computers. The restriction applies to desktop versions of messaging apps like WhatsApp and WeChat, as well as the usage of personal emails. The policy also require departments and bureaus to implement technology controls such as web content screening to prevent unauthorized access to restricted services.

Substitutes

Departments will find their own substitutes: Minister

Sun said he believes different departments will find their own substitutes to the banned platforms as there are "more solutions than challenges." However, a government worker expressed concern that the measure would reduce efficiency because WhatsApp was used for daily communication between coworkers and others working outside the government. Another official told the Post on Tuesday that the majority of laptops in their office could still connect to the internet, but WhatsApp, Gmail, and Google Drive were blocked.