Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida has seen a surge in Vibrio vulnificus cases, a flesh-eating bacteria, leading to 13 deaths.

The bacteria, which thrives in brackish and saltwater conditions, particularly after heavy rainfall and flooding, can cause severe skin and tissue damage.

The bacteria, which thrives in brackish and saltwater conditions, particularly after heavy rainfall and flooding, can cause severe skin and tissue damage.

This isn't the first time extreme weather has triggered such an outbreak in Florida, with a similar incident occurring in 2022 after Hurricane Ian.

Vibrio vulnificus infections are rare

Florida reports 13 deaths from flesh-eating bacteria post hurricanes

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:38 pm Oct 23, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Florida has witnessed a sharp increase in cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections, a rare flesh-eating bacteria, with 13 deaths this year. The state recorded 74 cases in 2024, a sharp rise from last year's 46 cases and 11 deaths. The Florida Department of Health links this spike to recent hurricane activity, especially Hurricane Helene's impact last month.

Weather impact

Hurricanes Helene and Milton escalate bacteria cases

Hurricane Helene pummeled Florida with strong winds and historic storm surges, causing an unusual spike in Vibrio vulnificus cases across multiple counties. These are Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota. Soon after, Hurricane Milton hit as a category 3 storm on October 9. The health department warned "Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when ingested or when open wounds are exposed to contaminated water."

Infection spread

Heavy rainfall and flooding boost bacteria concentration

The concentration of Vibrio bacteria may increase after heavy rainfall and flooding, particularly in brackish and saltwater conditions. Once infected, the bacteria can lead to skin and soft tissue breakdown. In extreme cases, one may require medical intervention to amputate the infected limb and prevent the further spread of the infection.

Historical data

Past weather events linked to Vibrio outbreak

Notably, this isn't the first case of extreme weather triggering a Vibrio outbreak in Florida. In 2022, Hurricane Ian's impact led to 74 cases and 17 deaths, especially in Collier and Lee counties. Although some Vibrio infections can cause necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating disease), public health authorities believe that Streptococcus is more often the culprit for this disease in the US.