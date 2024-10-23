Summarize Simplifying... In short Students in Bangladesh are protesting for the repeal of the 'pro-Mujib 1972 Constitution', accusing President Shahabuddin of supporting fascism and genocide.

The controversy was ignited by Shahabuddin's inconsistent statements about the resignation of Hasina, who blamed her ouster on US interference.

Despite the lack of official resignation due to time constraints, the Supreme Court's stance on forming an interim government post-Hasina's ouster has made the debate over documentary evidence redundant.

Bangladesh's Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is spearheading the protests

Why students in Bangladesh are protesting again

By Chanshimla Varah 12:29 pm Oct 23, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Bangladesh is witnessing fresh protests, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin over his controversial remarks about former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which played a key role in Hasina's ouster, is spearheading these protests. They have given a seven-day ultimatum for Shahabuddin's removal and are demanding the repeal of Bangladesh's 1972 Constitution.

Demands outlined

Protesters demand Shahabuddin's resignation, constitution repeal

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the protest movement, said their main demand is "the immediate repeal of the 'pro-Mujib 1972 Constitution,' which has kept Chuppu (the president's nickname) in office." The protesters accuse Shahabuddin of being an ally of fascism and genocide. Nasir Uddin Patwari, another protest leader, said that "the president is an ally of fascism. He was in favor of genocide."

Accusations leveled

Shahabuddin's contradictory statements spark controversy

The protests were sparked by Shahabuddin's conflicting statements about Hasina's resignation. He had first claimed to have received her resignation letter during a televised address on August 5. However, he later claimed he had no documentary evidence of her resignation. This inconsistency has resulted in accusations of "falsehood" against him, with Asif Nazrul, Law Affairs Adviser of the interim government, accusing Shahabuddin of violating his oath of office.

Ouster details

Hasina's ouster and the role of US interference

Hasina had blamed her ouster on United States interference, and claimed she resigned to prevent violence against students. Her son, Sajeeb Wazed, clarified she never officially resigned due to time constraints during the protests. The president's office has discouraged public disputes over Hasina's resignation and departure. Constitution expert Shahdhin Malik noted debate over documentary evidence is unnecessary given the Supreme Court's opinion on forming an interim government after Hasina's ouster.