Summarize Simplifying... In short A deadly E. coli outbreak in the US has been linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers, specifically the slivered onions and beef patties.

In response, McDonald's has halted the sale of these items in affected states, causing a 6% drop in their shares and potential impact on US cattle futures.

The CDC warns that the actual number of cases may be higher than reported due to underreporting.

The outbreak started in late September

McDonald's burgers linked to deadly E coli outbreak in US

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:02 pm Oct 23, 202412:02 pm

What's the story An E. coli outbreak connected to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers has killed one and sickened at least 49 people across 10 states of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported. The outbreak started in late September and has mostly hit Colorado (26 cases) and Nebraska (9 cases). The strain involved is E. coli O157:H7, which causes severe illness and was linked to a fatal 1993 outbreak at Jack in the Box restaurants.

Investigation focus

McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers under scrutiny

The CDC said all those interviewed had eaten at McDonald's before getting sick, with most eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger. Investigators are now looking at fresh slivered onions and beef patties as sources of contamination. Cesar Pina, McDonald's North America Chief Supply Chain Officer, said "a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers."

Proactive measures

McDonald's responds to E. coli outbreak

In wake of the outbreak, McDonald's has pulled slivered onions and beef patties from stores in affected states and temporarily stopped selling Quarter Pounders in states like Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming. Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's US, stressed the company's commitment to food safety in a video message. The outbreak has affected McDonald's financially too with shares falling by about 6% in extended trading.

Market repercussions

E. coli outbreak's potential impact on US cattle futures

The E. coli outbreak could also impact US cattle futures amid possible reduced demand for beef. Symptoms of an E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Most people start showing symptoms three to four days after exposure and recover without treatment within five to seven days, however, some cases may develop serious kidney problems requiring hospitalization.

Reporting concerns

CDC warns of potential underreporting in E. coli outbreak

The CDC has cautioned that the true number of sick people could be higher than reported as many recover without treatment or testing for E. coli. Apart from Colorado and Nebraska, smaller clusters have been reported in Utah and Wyoming, with isolated cases in Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Montana. Food safety attorney Bill Marler said while beef contamination is rare due to safety measures onions have been linked to past E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks.