X user pleads for middle-class relief, Nirmala Sitharaman responds
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to a social media user's plea for relief measures for the middle class. The user, identified as Tushar Sharma, made his request on X in response to an online post by Sitharaman, where she shared verses written by a member of erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore in The Sunday Guardian. In his message, Sharma expressed understanding of the government's challenges but made a "heartfelt request" for some form of relief for the middle class.
Finance Minister acknowledges middle class concerns
Sitharaman acknowledged Sharma's concerns and said his input was valuable. She replied, "Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognize and appreciate your concern." The finance minister added Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is responsive and attentive to people's voices. She described the government as one that "listens and attends to people's voices," adding, "Your input is valuable."
Rising inflation concerns in India
The exchange between Sharma and Sitharaman comes amid rising inflation concerns plaguing India's middle class, which accounts for roughly 2% of the population. Retail inflation stood at 6.21% last month, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level. Food inflation also rose to 10.87% last month from 9.24% in September, according to data from the National Statistics Office (NSO).