With indexation, the cost price would be adjusted for inflation, reducing the taxable capital gain

Indexation axed, LTCG tax hiked: How budget jolts property market

06:38 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story In a significant development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the 2024 Union Budget that the indexation benefit for property sales will be eliminated. This means individuals selling their properties can no longer adjust their purchase price with inflation, potentially increasing their capital gains tax liability. The new long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rate on property sales has also been set at 12.5%, up from the previous rate of 10%, delivering a double whammy to real-estate investors.

The removal of the indexation benefit has been met with disappointment. "This is indeed not good news for those looking to profit from their real estate investments," said CA Hiren Thakkar of Hiren S Thakkar & Associates. Until now, taxpayers could adjust the purchase price using the Cost Inflation Index numbers specified by the Income Tax Department. With no indexation benefit available anymore, taxpayers will now calculate capital gains by deducting the actual purchase price from the sale price directly.

Let's say you purchased a property in 2010 for ₹1 crore. If you sold it in 2024 for ₹2 crore, your capital gain would come to ₹1 crore (₹2 crore - ₹1 crore), as per the new rules. With indexation, the cost price would be adjusted for inflation, reducing the taxable capital gain. However, with indexation now removed, the entire ₹1 crore difference will be considered as capital gain, leading to a higher tax burden and thus, a reduced profit.