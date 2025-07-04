'Our culture has been ruined': Pahlaj Nihalani attacks Ektaa Kapoor
What's the story
Bollywood producer Pahlaj Nihalani (Ilzaam, Aag Hi Aag) recently criticized Ektaa Kapoor's television shows for allegedly ruining Indian culture. In a YouTube interview with Learn From The Legend, he expressed his discontent with the current state of Hindi cinema and television. "Bollywood is not making Hindi pictures for the masses anymore," he said, adding that even Shah Rukh Khan has resorted to action films.
Cultural concerns
Nihalani on polygamy portrayal in Kapoor's shows
Nihalani took issue with Kapoor's portrayal of polygamy in her shows, expressing specific issue against women getting romantically involved with multiple men. "Ektaa Kapoor, the great... I mean men are not allowed to get married twice but she gets women married three times... Our culture has been ruined," he said. He also lamented the prevalence of sexual content in films today compared to earlier times when erotic movies were made rarely.
Casting changes
How actor involvement in casting has changed
Nihalani also spoke about how actor involvement in casting has changed over the years. He claimed that Akshay Kumar was the first actor to interfere with casting decisions during their collaboration on Talash in 2002. "Earlier, producers and directors used to cast and heroes wouldn't interfere in casting," he said, adding that Kumar insisted Kareena Kapoor Khan be cast as his co-star.
Industry insights
Debate around Kapoor's influence on Indian television
Kapoor's influence on Indian television has been a topic of debate. Actor Varun Badola told Zindagi with Richa, "More than spoiling the content on TV, Ekta Kapoor changed the face of Indian television, whether for the good or the bad." Actor Mukesh Khanna also criticized Kapoor's Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki for its unrealistic portrayal of characters from the epic. Meanwhile, Kapoor is behind TV hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.