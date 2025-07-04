'Our culture has been ruined': Pahlaj Nihalani attacks Ektaa Kapoor   

Bollywood producer Pahlaj Nihalani (Ilzaam, Aag Hi Aag) recently criticized Ektaa Kapoor 's television shows for allegedly ruining Indian culture. In a YouTube interview with Learn From The Legend, he expressed his discontent with the current state of Hindi cinema and television. "Bollywood is not making Hindi pictures for the masses anymore," he said, adding that even Shah Rukh Khan has resorted to action films.

Cultural concerns Nihalani on polygamy portrayal in Kapoor's shows Nihalani took issue with Kapoor's portrayal of polygamy in her shows, expressing specific issue against women getting romantically involved with multiple men. "Ektaa Kapoor, the great... I mean men are not allowed to get married twice but she gets women married three times... Our culture has been ruined," he said. He also lamented the prevalence of sexual content in films today compared to earlier times when erotic movies were made rarely.

Casting changes How actor involvement in casting has changed Nihalani also spoke about how actor involvement in casting has changed over the years. He claimed that Akshay Kumar was the first actor to interfere with casting decisions during their collaboration on Talash in 2002. "Earlier, producers and directors used to cast and heroes wouldn't interfere in casting," he said, adding that Kumar insisted Kareena Kapoor Khan be cast as his co-star.