'Housefull 5' continues momentum; nears ₹150cr mark
What's the story
The comedy murder mystery, Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, is continuing its box office success into its second week.
The film's collections jumped on its second Saturday to ₹9 crore, taking the total domestic collection to around ₹142.25 crore, per Sacnilk.
The movie was released on June 6 and has been doing well despite negative reviews.
Audience engagement
'Housefull 5' records an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.59%
Despite being in its second week, Housefull 5 is still holding strong.
On Saturday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.59% across India.
The audience numbers increased as the day progressed, with morning shows at 7.77%, afternoon at 20.41%, evening at 20.98%, and night shows peaking at 25.21%.
Star-studded lineup
The film features an ensemble cast of over 20 stars
Alongside Kumar, Bachchan, and Deshmukh, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma.
Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh, and Fardeen Khan also feature in the movie.
Notably, the film has no competition until the release of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20.
Global success
The film has grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide
Housefull 5 has also achieved a remarkable feat on the global stage, grossing over ₹200 crore in just nine days.
The film's worldwide box office collection stands at ₹207.6 crore, with ₹48 crore coming from the overseas market.
This impressive performance underscores the film's widespread popularity among audiences across different regions.