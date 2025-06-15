What's the story

The comedy murder mystery, Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, is continuing its box office success into its second week.

The film's collections jumped on its second Saturday to ₹9 crore, taking the total domestic collection to around ₹142.25 crore, per Sacnilk.

The movie was released on June 6 and has been doing well despite negative reviews.