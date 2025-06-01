What's the story

Rajpal Yadav, a veteran of the industry, has shared his views on the ongoing debate over nepotism in Bollywood.

Speaking to ANI, he said while connections might help one get a foot in the door, it's talent and audience acceptance that matter most.

"There is no nepotism. I want to speak very honestly," he said, adding that if there were any such thing, stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar wouldn't exist.