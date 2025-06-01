Rajpal Yadav defends Bollywood, claims there's no nepotism
What's the story
Rajpal Yadav, a veteran of the industry, has shared his views on the ongoing debate over nepotism in Bollywood.
Speaking to ANI, he said while connections might help one get a foot in the door, it's talent and audience acceptance that matter most.
"There is no nepotism. I want to speak very honestly," he said, adding that if there were any such thing, stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar wouldn't exist.
Career path
Yadav's journey in Bollywood
Yadav, who has no family connections in the industry, spoke about his own journey.
"In my family, nobody asked me to join Bollywood or theater..mere khud mere mann mein aaya (I decided it on my own) and I told my kids also..."
"Ki koi bhi khel mein aur cinema mein koi kisi ka jeewan nahi bana sakta (No one can help you succeed in sports and cinema.)"
Industry insights
Yadav's take on opportunities for star kids
Yadav acknowledged that industry veterans' kids may have an easier time getting opportunities. However, he stressed that this doesn't guarantee success.
"If you are a player, your kid will get a chance to play... He must know what my father does."
"So, he will learn filmmaking, lekin woh chalega ki nahi chalega, kar paayega ki nahi kar paayega (but will he succeed, or not. Will he able to do it or not...)"
Family ties
Yadav's struggle to help relatives in Bollywood
Drawing from his own experience, Yadav said that despite being in the industry for 38 years and having over 200 relatives, he hasn't been able to help any of them get work.
"Mai to ek ko bhi nahi karva paaya...(I wasn't even able to help one.)"
'Mehnat apni hai (You'll have to work hard), and finally it is the audience who decides," he said.
He was recently seen in the ZEE5 film Interrogation.