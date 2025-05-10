What's the story

In light of Operation Sindoor, the recent military operation against Pakistan, Bollywood is reworking its strategy regarding upcoming films.

Aamir Khan recently decided to postpone the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

"The three-minute-long trailer was ready, but the current situation of the country demanded that the team put a pause on the activity," a source told THR India.

The report added that Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 will also be similarly affected.