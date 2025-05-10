'Housefull 5' promotions may be halted amid India-Pakistan tensions: Report
What's the story
In light of Operation Sindoor, the recent military operation against Pakistan, Bollywood is reworking its strategy regarding upcoming films.
Aamir Khan recently decided to postpone the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.
"The three-minute-long trailer was ready, but the current situation of the country demanded that the team put a pause on the activity," a source told THR India.
The report added that Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 will also be similarly affected.
Promotion pause
Other films also likely to delay promotions
An insider told the portal, "It is an extremely sensitive time, and all promotional activities of every major film coming out are likely to be stopped."
"The makers are now closely examining how the situation is unfolding and then take a call on how to proceed. It is an unpredictable situation, so those who can wait are already pausing."
Housefull 5, also starring Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nana Patekar, is scheduled to release on June 6.
Event delay
Kamal Haasan also postponed 'Thug Life' audio launch
On Friday, superstar Kamal Haasan also decided to postpone the audio launch of his film, Thug Life, scheduled for May 16.
Haasan said, "In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life."
Separately, Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, slated to release on May 9, skipped its theatrical release and will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.