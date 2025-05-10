What's the story

Director Santosh Singh recently showered praises on Shanaya Kapoor for her role in the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Singh clarified that Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, earned the role due to her talent and hard work.

"The film had its own journey of finding the heroine," Singh shared.

"We [initially] had Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the role, but their dates didn't work out."