Was Shanaya Kapoor first choice for 'Aankhon Ki...'? Director reveals
Director Santosh Singh recently showered praises on Shanaya Kapoor for her role in the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Singh clarified that Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, earned the role due to her talent and hard work.
"The film had its own journey of finding the heroine," Singh shared.
"We [initially] had Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the role, but their dates didn't work out."
Preparation
Kapoor's dedication and preparation for 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'
Singh also revealed that Kapoor was chosen after a proper audition process.
"We tested Shanaya and she passed with flying colors."
She spent months preparing for the role, including four months of workshops and sessions with an acting coach.
"By the time we started shooting, she knew the script by heart," Singh added, praising Kapoor's dedication.
The film will release on July 11, 2025, with Kapoor sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey.
Kapoor's next projects
Kapoor will also be seen in Student of the Year 3, which will be a web series spanning six episodes.
The series will be helmed by Reema Maya, a debutant director who directed the critically acclaimed 2023 short film Nocturnal Burger.
She is also busy with Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, co-starring Adarsh Gourav, and Shujaat Saudagar's next with Abhay Verma.