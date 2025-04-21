Look test, concept photoshoot: Allu Arjun-Atlee's film takes shape
What's the story
Renowned actor Allu Arjun has started preparations for his upcoming film with celebrated director Atlee, who directed the blockbuster Jawan.
After the recent success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun is said to be in the early stages of this new project.
On Sunday, the actor-director duo held a look test and concept photoshoot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai, reported Mid-Day.
The pan-India film was announced officially earlier this month.
Character development
Arjun's involvement in look test for new character
A crew member revealed that the look test for Arjun's character began at 1:00pm on Sunday.
"They tried multiple styles and looks for Arjun's character, from rugged to sleek. With the Pushpa franchise, he has created a strong image."
"Atlee wants to present him in a new avatar, far removed from how he was shown in the blockbuster," added the source.
The actor was "very involved in the look tests."
Project details
Details of Arjun's upcoming film remain under wraps
While particular details about the film remain undisclosed, it is said to be a high-concept action drama.
The source further revealed, "The concept photoshoot happened as well. Some 12-year-olds were brought in to be shortlisted for an important aspect of the look test."
The project is expected to start rolling by June-end.
The title and ensemble cast of the film will be announced soon.