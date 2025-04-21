What's the story

Renowned actor Allu Arjun has started preparations for his upcoming film with celebrated director Atlee, who directed the blockbuster Jawan.

After the recent success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun is said to be in the early stages of this new project.

On Sunday, the actor-director duo held a look test and concept photoshoot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai, reported Mid-Day.

The pan-India film was announced officially earlier this month.