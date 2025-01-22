What's the story

After searching Game Changer producer Dil Raju's home, the Income Tax Department raided the residence and office of Telugu filmmaker Sukumar in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the surprise raids started early morning and continued for hours.

When the raid was on, Sukumar was at Hyderabad airport but was soon taken back to his home by IT officials.

The motive and outcome of these raids are still unknown.