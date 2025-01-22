IT raids: 'Pushpa 2' director Sukumar's house, office searched
After searching Game Changer producer Dil Raju's home, the Income Tax Department raided the residence and office of Telugu filmmaker Sukumar in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Reportedly, the surprise raids started early morning and continued for hours.
When the raid was on, Sukumar was at Hyderabad airport but was soon taken back to his home by IT officials.
The motive and outcome of these raids are still unknown.
Film triumph
Raids coincide with Sukumar's recent film success
Notably, the IT raids come at a time when Sukumar is basking in the success of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.
The movie, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has reportedly grossed over ₹1,500cr.
However, no official statement has been released by the Income Tax Department regarding these raids or their implications for Sukumar and his recent cinematic achievement.
Simultaneous inspections
Producer Raju's properties also under IT scrutiny
In related news, properties of film producer Raju were also raided by IT on Tuesday.
The department simultaneously raided Raju's offices and residences in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.
Properties belonging to his brother Shirish, daughter Hanshitha Reddy, and other relatives were searched in the operation.
Reportedly, the IT raids on Raju's properties are part of an investigation into suspected tax evasion and alleged financial irregularities.
Wider investigation
IT raids extended to other film industry figures
The IT Department's probe has also reached producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili of Pushpa 2: The Rule's production house Mythri Movie Makers.
Over 55 teams have been deployed for a detailed search operation, covering over eight locations linked to Raju and Mythri Movie Makers's heads.
Mango Media—a film promotion company owned by Rama Krishna Veerapaneni—has also been searched by IT authorities.