'Pushpa 2' crowned most-watched film of 2024 by BookMyShow
The year-end report by BookMyShow, #BookMyShowThrowback, has revealed that Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, released on December 5, was the most-watched movie of 2024. Despite stiff competition from other anticipated releases such as Fighter, Stree 2, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer dominated viewer attention. The film attracted a whopping 10.8 lakh solo viewers since its release on December 5.
'Pushpa 2' surpassed ₹1,500 crore-mark worldwide
Pushpa 2, the sequel to the 2021 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has been a box office phenomenon. The movie was produced on an estimated budget of ₹400 crore and has now surpassed the ₹1,500 crore mark globally. Per Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹972.95 cr India net in just 15 days. This financial triumph only further emphasizes its popularity among the audience.
Nostalgia and live events: Key trends in 2024
The report also emphasized key trends in the entertainment industry. November 1 became "blockbuster day," with a record-breaking 2.3 million tickets sold in 24 hours. Nostalgic re-releases of movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu were especially loved by viewers. On the live events front, BookMyShow hosted 30,687 live events in 319 cities across India, contributing to an impressive 18% growth in the country's live entertainment consumption this year.
Music tourism and solo event attendance surged in 2024
Music tourism witnessed a major boom in 2024, with more than 4,77,393 fans traveling out of their cities to attend live music events. This trend is expected to continue, with Coldplay's upcoming World Tour in India already generating excitement among fans from over 500 cities. A rising trend of independent participation was also noted with over 8,87,166 fans attending events solo.
BookMyShow Stream recorded over 1,07,023 hours of content consumption
In addition, live events saw a remarkable 682% growth in Tier 2 cities, with markets such as Kanpur, Shillong, and Gandhinagar leading the surge. Moreover, BookMyShow Stream—the platform's streaming service—saw a total of a staggering 1,07,023 hours of content consumed in 2024. The service added 446 new titles to its library this year, bringing the total number of films available to 2,978. This data highlights the growing popularity and reach of streaming services in India's entertainment landscape.