Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" has become the most-watched film of 2024, grossing over ₹1,500 crore globally.

The entertainment industry saw a surge in nostalgic movie re-releases, live events, and solo event attendance, with BookMyShow hosting over 30,000 live events across India.

The platform's streaming service, BookMyShow Stream, also recorded over 1,07,023 hours of content consumption, highlighting the growing popularity of streaming services in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' is the most-watched film of 2024

'Pushpa 2' crowned most-watched film of 2024 by BookMyShow

By Tanvi Gupta 04:54 pm Dec 20, 202404:54 pm

What's the story The year-end report by BookMyShow, #BookMyShowThrowback, has revealed that Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, released on December 5, was the most-watched movie of 2024. Despite stiff competition from other anticipated releases such as Fighter, Stree 2, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer dominated viewer attention. The film attracted a whopping 10.8 lakh solo viewers since its release on December 5.

Box office success

'Pushpa 2' surpassed ₹1,500 crore-mark worldwide

Pushpa 2, the sequel to the 2021 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has been a box office phenomenon. The movie was produced on an estimated budget of ₹400 crore and has now surpassed the ₹1,500 crore mark globally. Per Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹972.95 cr India net in just 15 days. This financial triumph only further emphasizes its popularity among the audience.

Industry trends

Nostalgia and live events: Key trends in 2024

The report also emphasized key trends in the entertainment industry. November 1 became "blockbuster day," with a record-breaking 2.3 million tickets sold in 24 hours. Nostalgic re-releases of movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu were especially loved by viewers. On the live events front, BookMyShow hosted 30,687 live events in 319 cities across India, contributing to an impressive 18% growth in the country's live entertainment consumption this year.

Audience behavior

Music tourism and solo event attendance surged in 2024

Music tourism witnessed a major boom in 2024, with more than 4,77,393 fans traveling out of their cities to attend live music events. This trend is expected to continue, with Coldplay's upcoming World Tour in India already generating excitement among fans from over 500 cities. A rising trend of independent participation was also noted with over 8,87,166 fans attending events solo.

Streaming growth

BookMyShow Stream recorded over 1,07,023 hours of content consumption

In addition, live events saw a remarkable 682% growth in Tier 2 cities, with markets such as Kanpur, Shillong, and Gandhinagar leading the surge. Moreover, BookMyShow Stream—the platform's streaming service—saw a total of a staggering 1,07,023 hours of content consumed in 2024. The service added 446 new titles to its library this year, bringing the total number of films available to 2,978. This data highlights the growing popularity and reach of streaming services in India's entertainment landscape.