Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report" continues to perform well at the box office, raking in ₹29.8cr by Day 19. Despite fluctuations in daily earnings, the film saw a significant surge in its third week, contributing to its overall success.

The film has also become one of the top-grossing films for its lead actors, further cementing its popularity among audiences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' remains steady; earns ₹29.8cr after Day 19

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:12 pm Dec 04, 202412:12 pm

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. Featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles, the film has earned an estimated ₹29.8cr India net in its first 19 days of release. On the 19th day alone, it added around ₹1cr to its collection.

Collection breakdown

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed fluctuating daily earnings

The film's daily earnings have fluctuated a lot since its release. It opened with ₹1.25cr on day one and saw a spike over the weekend, earning ₹2.1cr on Saturday and ₹3cr on Sunday. However, the collections dropped to ₹1.15cr by Monday. The first week ended with a total collection of ₹11.5cr, while the second week added another ₹10.5cr to the film's earnings despite an 8.7% drop in weekly collections.

Third-week performance

'The Sabarmati Report' saw a surge in 3rd week's collection

The third week of The Sabarmati Report's release witnessed a major spike in collections. On the 15th day (third Friday), the film collected ₹2.1cr, a 180% spike from the day before. Though it dipped slightly on Saturday with ₹1.9cr, it recovered on Sunday with ₹2.15cr earnings. Monday saw a sharp drop to ₹0.65cr before rising again to an estimated ₹1cr on Tuesday (Day 19).

Occupancy rate

'The Sabarmati Report' recorded 11.23% Hindi occupancy on Day 19

On Tuesday, December 3, The Sabarmati Report noted an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.23%. The film's occupancy fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 5.56%, afternoon shows at 10.34%, evening shows at 12.03%, and night shows peaking at 16.97%. Among various regions, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy of 31.33% while Surat had the lowest with just a mere 5.5%.

Star rankings

'The Sabarmati Report' among top-grossing films for its stars

The Sabarmati Report has become one of the top-grossing films for its lead actors. For Massey, it is second after 12th Fail which grossed ₹56.24cr. Khanna also has the film in her second position with Yodha leading at ₹35.74cr. For Dogra, The Sabarmati Report sits on top of her Hindi net collection movies list.