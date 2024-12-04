Summarize Simplifying... In short "Moana 2", the sequel to the 2016 hit from Walt Disney Animation Studios, is making waves at the box office, raking in ₹14.16cr in just five days.

Despite mixed reviews, the film, starring Awhimai Fraser, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Hualalai Chung, Auli`i Cravalho, and Dwayne Johnson, has seen high theater occupancy in cities like Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, NCR, and Lucknow.

The adventure continues for our favorite titular character, proving that audiences are still hooked on her journey. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Moana 2' box office collection

'Moana 2' maintains pace; rakes in ₹14.16cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:51 am Dec 04, 202411:51 am

What's the story Disney's animated sequel Moana 2 has earned an impressive ₹14.16cr net collection in India within its first five days of release. Despite a major drop on its fourth day (Monday), the film managed to recover slightly on Tuesday with early estimates indicating earnings of around ₹1.01cr across all languages. This comes after a strong opening weekend where it earned ₹2.6cr on Friday, rose to ₹4.5cr on Saturday, and peaked at ₹5.1cr on Sunday before Monday's aforementioned drop to ₹0.95cr.

Occupancy trends

'Moana 2' saw varied theater occupancy across India

On Tuesday, Moana 2 registered an overall English occupancy of 9.97% and Hindi occupancy of 6.57%. The film's English version witnessed its highest theater occupancy in Chennai at 20%, followed by Pune at 13% and Kochi at 11.75%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version fared best in Jaipur with an overall occupancy of 11.25%, followed by National Capital Region (NCR) at 9.75% and Lucknow at 8.25%.

Film details

'Moana 2' featured a star-studded cast

Moana 2, from the stable of Walt Disney Animation Studios, features a star-studded cast of Awhimai Fraser, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Hualalai Chung, with Auli`i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson in the lead. The movie is a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Moana and follows the adventures of the titular character. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, it has performed well at the box office in its opening days.