'Moana 2' hit theaters on Friday

'Moana 2' review: Emotional, powerful tale of heritage and hope

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:06 pm Nov 29, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Moana (2016) was all things new and inspiring. We'd gotten a new Disney lead—representing the wide Polynesian populace, so far absent in the age-old animator's arsenal—a new culture, and a fun-yet-moving buddy tale of a teenage hero and her gruff but warmhearted muscly demigod friend, Maui. The movie was near-perfect; so did we need a follow-up? Moana 2 (2024) tries to make its case.

Background

Years later, Moana has to save her people again

To recall, the first movie saw our lead, the not-a-princess Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) convince a begrudging Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to accompany her on an ocean-crossing mission to restore the moss-covered goddess island Te Fiti's heart. The goal was to save her people from darkness. For this, she'd to defy rules and answer the ocean's call. Now, years later, her people are in danger again.

Setting

Moana gets a new challenge and the stakes are higher

While Moana's father and the villagers have embraced their ancient voyager lifestyle and are no longer limited to their island Motunui, there's a looming danger. Danger of their story ending if Moana doesn't rise to the occasion and connect all people of the ocean. And, the key is finding an ancient island called Motufetū that used to act as the connector of ocean people.

Crew

This time, Moana's crew gets bigger

On this epic journey, Moana must travel with her crew (which is not just the wobbly chicken Heihei this time). Maui joins of course, and Moana recruits three villagers to help her. Directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller present an interesting character development for Moana. This time, she realizes what she stands to lose if she doesn't make it back.

More

The cutest addition in 'Moana 2' is Simea

She's not a rebellious teenager anymore who will do anything to listen to her heart. The cutest addition is her little sister, Simea (Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda); her bond with Simea will make you go, "Aww" repeatedly. And, what are Disney movies good for if not emotional family moments? The sequel also gets a lot of comic callbacks, which the fans would enjoy.

Expectations

You take a bit of time to immerse yourself

When you've got a near-perfect movie to follow, the stakes are high, and the director trio, along with new music heads Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, successfully translate the feeling to the audience. It might take some time for you to find your footing in this world, Moana's increased responsibilities, and the new adventure, but that isn't necessarily bad. Makers acclimatize you with care.

Pace

Movie picks up pace by the climax

But once the ocean is stormed through and the skies get clear, the newly introduced characters—Moana's human crew members Loto, Moni, and Kele—grow on you. With standout songs such as Beyond and What Could Be Better Than This?, you're ready to join Moana against the storm god, Nalo, and revive Motufetū. By the third act (climax), you're charged up, and fully locked in.

Complaint

We need more of Matangi, and maybe we'll get it

Another new character introduced is the gray-coded "bat lady," Matangi (Awhimai Fraser). Although her intentions aren't clear, in her, Moana finds an older female guide, filling in for a sector Maui cannot fulfill. Matangi's song, Get Lost is refreshing and cool. I'd have loved more of her. If one is to go by the ending, we might get more of her soon (wink, wink).

Points

'Moana 2' is needed, this is why

If you compare Moana 2 to its predecessor, a comparison is bound to seep in; it'll lose a few points in terms of novelty and also, music (Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't return for writing duties). However, it's still a warm, motivating, and emotional story of a woman leader (Moana is 19 now), and the hope she embodies for her people.

Verdict

Bring your kids/yourself on a fulfilling journey; 4/5 stars

Technicalities and narrative glitches aside, the truth of the matter is Moana 2 is meant for kids (and sensitive adults), and it scores excellently on those grounds. Initially planned for a digital release on Disney+, it's a marvelous call to bring it to the big screens. When modern life is making us more individualistic, Moana 2 reminds us of the importance of community.