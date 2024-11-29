Summarize Simplifying... In short Fans are questioning the authenticity of Ye's new music video 'Bomb', featuring his daughters, with some speculating it could be AI-generated.

'Bomb' MV features Kanye West's daughters

Why fans are roasting Ye's 'Bomb' video featuring his daughters

By Tanvi Gupta 02:51 pm Nov 29, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) has once again landed in the eye of a storm. This time, it's for his latest music video for the song Bomb—a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign under their duo named ¥$. The video, released on Thursday, features his daughters North and Chicago West in a post-apocalyptic desert. However, instead of applause, the video has been met with widespread criticism from fans. Here's why.

Authenticity doubts

Fans questioned the authenticity of the 'Bomb' music video

The criticism started with fans doubting the authenticity of the video, with some even speculating that it could have been AI-generated. One Reddit user wrote, "WHAT THE F*CK IS IT ALL AI No way this is real I thought Kanye was getting better and now he's using AI to make a full music video for HIS DAUGHTERS SONG,...ridiculous, (sic)." Another added, "Someone cancels his all subscription to AI services asap."

Portrayal backlash

Criticism centered on the portrayal of Ye's daughters

The criticism didn't end at the video's authenticity. Many fans also raised concerns over how Ye's young daughters were depicted in the video. One critic wrote, "And he's using his daughter, his music is not for kids! She's had some Japanese tutor and now he's tuning her. This is the worst thing he's done Imho." Another said, "Kanye just clowning his daughters."

Career impact

'Bomb' video added to existing frustrations over Ye's work

The release of Bomb has only stoked the flames for fans already exasperated with Ye's recent output. His latest album Vultures 2 was panned by critics, making his fanbase doubtful. One deeply upset fan wrote, "You ever think to yourself how this is even remotely real? The greatest artist of the past generation dropping a song where all he does is go 'uweuweuwe' with autotune while his kids sing nonsense in Japanese."

