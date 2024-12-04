Summarize Simplifying... In short Sobhita Dhulipala, despite playing a wedding planner in "Made In Heaven", prefers a simple wedding. She envisions herself in a plain cotton saree, signing the papers at the registrar's office.

Her ideal partner is someone who is inspiring, creative, kind, and curious about life, and she's unsure if she'd compromise for them.

Her aesthetic preferences for her wedding lean towards simplicity and elegance, with a traditional Telugu ceremony surrounded by nature. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sobhita Dhulipala is set to marry Naga Chaitanya

Throwback: Sobhita wanted a no-fuss wedding in 'plain cotton saree'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:44 am Dec 04, 202411:44 am

What's the story Sobhita Dhulipala is entering a new chapter of her life as she is set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya on Wednesday (December 4) in Hyderabad. The acclaimed actor, known for her performances in Major and Made In Heaven, has previously opened up about her personal preferences for a life partner and wedding. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, she revealed that her understanding of love is rooted in freedom.

Ideal partner

Dhulipala's preference for an inspiring and creative partner

Dhulipala, who is self-sufficient in every way, said she wants a partner who is "inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life." She feels that is what makes a relationship stand the test of time. "I understand what freedom means, so from there comes my understanding of love. I've become such a self-sufficient person...Hence I want to be in the company of someone who's inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life."

Wedding perspective

Dhulipala's views on marriage and ideal wedding

Despite playing a wedding planner in Made In Heaven, Dhulipala herself isn't a fan of grand weddings. She spoke about her conflicted feelings toward marriage, saying she's attracted to the celebrations but also knows of many that have failed. "One moment I'm attracted to the shenanigans of marriage...But in reality, I've seen so many fall apart." If her partner wants compromise from her, she's not sure if she'd make that sacrifice, she revealed.

Wedding plans

'I'm certain I'm going to wear a plain cotton saree...'

Further, she mentioned during the interview, "If my partner expects me to be compromising, would I be willing to walk that extra mile? I don't know. But I'm sure, if and when I get married, it won't be a dhoom dhaam (full of pomp) wedding." "I'm certain I'm going to wear a plain cotton saree, go to the registrar, and get done with it."

Career update

This is how Dhulipala described her ideal wedding

Earlier this year, in an interview with Brides Today, Dhulipala described her ideal wedding as one that could vary depending on the season, expressing a desire to be surrounded by nature. Her aesthetic preferences lean toward mixed metals and solid monotones—showcasing her love for simplicity and elegance. True to her earlier description, Dhulipala is set to have a simple yet traditional Telugu wedding, which is expected to last for eight hours.