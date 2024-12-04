Throwback: Sobhita wanted a no-fuss wedding in 'plain cotton saree'
Sobhita Dhulipala is entering a new chapter of her life as she is set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya on Wednesday (December 4) in Hyderabad. The acclaimed actor, known for her performances in Major and Made In Heaven, has previously opened up about her personal preferences for a life partner and wedding. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, she revealed that her understanding of love is rooted in freedom.
Dhulipala's preference for an inspiring and creative partner
Dhulipala, who is self-sufficient in every way, said she wants a partner who is "inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life." She feels that is what makes a relationship stand the test of time. "I understand what freedom means, so from there comes my understanding of love. I've become such a self-sufficient person...Hence I want to be in the company of someone who's inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life."
Dhulipala's views on marriage and ideal wedding
Despite playing a wedding planner in Made In Heaven, Dhulipala herself isn't a fan of grand weddings. She spoke about her conflicted feelings toward marriage, saying she's attracted to the celebrations but also knows of many that have failed. "One moment I'm attracted to the shenanigans of marriage...But in reality, I've seen so many fall apart." If her partner wants compromise from her, she's not sure if she'd make that sacrifice, she revealed.
'I'm certain I'm going to wear a plain cotton saree...'
Further, she mentioned during the interview, "If my partner expects me to be compromising, would I be willing to walk that extra mile? I don't know. But I'm sure, if and when I get married, it won't be a dhoom dhaam (full of pomp) wedding." "I'm certain I'm going to wear a plain cotton saree, go to the registrar, and get done with it."
This is how Dhulipala described her ideal wedding
Earlier this year, in an interview with Brides Today, Dhulipala described her ideal wedding as one that could vary depending on the season, expressing a desire to be surrounded by nature. Her aesthetic preferences lean toward mixed metals and solid monotones—showcasing her love for simplicity and elegance. True to her earlier description, Dhulipala is set to have a simple yet traditional Telugu wedding, which is expected to last for eight hours.