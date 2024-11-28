Summarize Simplifying... In short The release of the biographical drama 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been strategically postponed to February 2025 to avoid clashing with 'Pushpa 2'.

The new release date coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, adding special significance.

The film stars Kaushal as Sambhaji and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Chhaava' will now release on February 14, 2025

'Chhaava' postponed to February 2025, avoids clash with 'Pushpa 2'

By Isha Sharma 08:31 am Nov 28, 202408:31 am

What's the story The release of Laxman Utekar's period epic Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, has been pushed from December 2024 to February 14, 2025. The strategic move was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night. The decision comes as a bid to avoid a box office clash with Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule.

Strategic timing

'Chhaava' release date holds special significance

Not only is the new release date of Chhaava a strategic move to avoid a confrontation with Pushpa 2, but it also holds special significance. As Adarsh highlighted, "The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, 2025." The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

The film

Know more about 'Chhaava'

Initially, Chhaava was slated to release on December 6, a day after Pushpa 2's nationwide release. Chhaava is a biographical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha Emperor and son of Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The title "Chhaava" is a tribute to Sambhaji's nickname, meaning 'lion cub' in Marathi.