In response to a fatal stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere, Telangana's Ministry of Cinematography has banned special film shows, known as benefit or fan shows.

These events, which often feature celebrity appearances and early screenings, were criticized for inadequate security.

The decision follows a tragic incident where a fan rush to see actor Allu Arjun resulted in a woman's death and her son's critical condition.

Woman died in the stampede at 'Pushpa 2' premiere

Why Telangana has banned special film shows after 'Pushpa 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:11 pm Dec 06, 202402:11 pm

What's the story In the wake of the tragic stampede incident at a Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has reportedly decided to ban benefit shows for all films. The decision comes after a woman (in her mid-30s) named Revathi died in the chaos at Sandhya Theatre on Wednesday. Her eight-year-old son, Sri Tej, is on ventilator support after sustaining injuries in the same incident.

Benefit show ban

Ministry of Cinematography and Minister Reddy's decision

Per reports, the Ministry of Cinematography has decided to ban benefit or fan shows in Telangana State. The decision was taken by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has decided not to grant permission for such events. The move comes in response to widespread criticism over the lack of adequate security arrangements at the Pushpa 2 premiere, which resulted in the fatal stampede.

Information

What are benefit shows?

Benefit shows, or fan shows, are exclusive screenings held to mark the release of films, especially those featuring popular stars. These events allow fans to watch the movie before its official premiere, often with added perks like special content or celebrity appearances.

Incident fallout

Stampede details and aftermath of 'Pushpa 2' premiere

The stampede happened when a huge crowd of fans rushed inside the theater to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who paid a visit to the venue. The sudden rush created chaos and a stampede followed. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge (baton charge) to control the crowd, creating more panic outside the venue. Revathi and her son fell unconscious in the melee, with the former succumbing to her injuries later and the latter remaining critical.

Actor's response

Arjun's PR team extended support to deceased's family

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Arjun's PR team has been in touch with the deceased's family and is extending the required financial help. "Bunny Vas Garu visited the hospital, personally spoke to the doctors, and ensured that necessary financial assistance for the child's treatment was provided from our side," a representative of Arjun's PR team said. Pushpa 2 producers Mythri Movie Makers expressed deep sorrow on X, stating that they were "extremely heartbroken."

Pre-release challenges

'Pushpa 2' faced regulatory issues before release

Before its release, Pushpa 2 ran into regulatory concerns over early screenings in Bengaluru. The Deputy Commissioner raised concerns over public safety and peace, asking how such early screenings would affect security. A notice was sent to 42 theaters intending to screen the film early, for violating the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act. The production team then canceled these shows hours before the film's release. Released on Thursday, the film is on a record-breaking spree.