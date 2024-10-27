Video: Man starts fire at Hyderabad petrol-pump after 'dare' challenge
A man was arrested for setting a petrol pump on fire in Hyderabad's Nacharam area on Saturday evening. Per reports, the man, identified as Chiran, arrived at the petrol station around 7:00pm with a cigarette lighter, in an inebriated state, when an employee challenged him to ignite the device if "he had the guts" to do so.
Fire erupts as fuel is dispensed, CCTV captures chaos
Chiran accepted Arun's dare and lit the lighter while fuel was being filled in a scooter, causing a sudden burst of flames. At the time of the incident, around 10 to 11 people were present at the petrol pump, including two employees. CCTV footage from the scene showed a woman and child narrowly escaping the fire while others ran away from the flames.
Police arrest both individuals involved in the incident
Both Chiran and the employee, Arun, were arrested after the incident. They have been booked under mischief by fire and explosives. Inspector G Rudvir Kumar of Nacharam Police said, "This dangerous act not only put lives at risk but could have caused a catastrophic explosion, especially in this crowded area with heavy traffic." Both the accused are from Bihar and will be produced in court.