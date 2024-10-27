Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Drug Controller General has revealed that 49 medicines, including popular ones like metformin and paracetamol, failed quality tests, but are not contaminated.

Manufacturers deny producing the substandard batches, while the World Health Organisation warns of health risks from poor-quality drugs.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation continues to recall substandard batches and ban risky drug combinations to ensure public safety.

49 medicines, including metformin, paracetamol fail quality test

By Chanshimla Varah 01:52 pm Oct 27, 202401:52 pm

What's the story In its latest quality assessment, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged 49 medicines as sub-standard. The list features commonly used drugs such as metformin for diabetes, pantoprazole for acidity, and paracetamol for fever. Four medicines were also found to be spurious during the CDSCO's routine monthly survey.

Survey findings

CDSCO's routine survey uncovers substandard drugs

Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drug Controller General of India, clarified that these drugs aren't contaminated but have failed certain quality parameters. He explained that spurious drugs imitate popular brands and may even lack the active ingredient entirely. The CDSCO randomly tests around 3,000 drug samples every month, with about 1.5% failing to meet quality standards.

Manufacturer response

Manufacturers deny production of implicated spurious drugs

The latest list of non-standard quality (NSQ) drugs features Shelcal 500, a calcium supplement, and Pan D, a combination drug. Other prominent NSQ drugs include Neurotem-NT and Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets IP 500 mg. Spurious drugs flagged include Tamsulosin and Dutasteride Tablets (UrimaxD) and Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets I.P (SHELCAL 500). Manufacturers have denied making the accused batches of spurious drugs, claiming these weren't manufactured by them.

Health risks

WHO warns against health risks of poor-quality drugs

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns poor-quality drugs can cause serious health problems like therapeutic failure and resistance to medicines. The CDRA continues its work to ensure public safety by recalling substandard batches and tackling the presence of non-standard quality drugs in the market. In August 2024, the CDRA banned over 156 fixed-dose drug combinations considered risky to human health. This included popular fever medications and painkillers, underscoring the agency's proactive measures in safeguarding public health.