Summarize Simplifying... In short Gold prices have hit a record high of ₹78,700 per 10gm due to strong domestic demand and ongoing Middle East tensions.

Investors are turning to gold, seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, causing a surge in its value.

Meanwhile, in the Asian market, gold traded slightly higher while silver prices dropped. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Silver fell by ₹200 to close at ₹94,000/kg

Gold prices soar to record high of ₹78,700 per 10gm

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:47 pm Oct 07, 202406:47 pm

What's the story Gold prices in India hit an all-time high of ₹78,700 per 10gm today. The sharp increase comes on the back of steady buying support from jewelers, and positive trends in international markets. The last closing price of the precious metal was ₹78,450 per 10gm on Friday. Meanwhile, silver fell by ₹200 to close at ₹94,000 per kg from ₹94,200 per kg on Friday.

Purity impact

Gold of 99.5% purity also hits record high

Gold of 99.5% purity also saw a jump in its value, hitting an all-time high of ₹78,300 per 10gm today. The spike was fueled by robust domestic demand from stockists and retailers. The last closing price for this type of gold was ₹78,100 per 10gm on Friday. Traders have attributed the gains to higher domestic demand, and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Iran.

Market influence

Geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties boost gold prices

The recent spike in gold prices is also attributed to safe-haven demand. As geopolitical tensions rise, investors often flock to gold as a stable investment in uncertain times. The fall in equity markets has also contributed to this rally as investors have moved toward safe-haven assets like gold.

International trends

Global gold and silver trends

In the Asian trading hours, Comex gold was trading 0.14% higher at $2,671.50 per ounce. However, silver fell by 0.61% to $32.20 per ounce in international markets. Manav Modi, Senior Analyst - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "COMEX gold remains steady as tempered expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve counter safe-haven demand amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East."