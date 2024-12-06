Summarize Simplifying... In short 2024 was a year of joy for Bollywood as many stars embraced parenthood.

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua, while Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated the birth of their baby girl Zuneyra Ida.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to Lara, and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma greeted their second child, Akaay.

Other stars like Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur, Pranitha Subhash, Nitin Raju, Aditi Prabhudeva, Yashas Patla, Masaba Gupta, and Satyadeep Misra also joined the parent club. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bollywood celebrities who welcomed babies in 2024

Year ender 2024: Bollywood's new parents—Deepika-Ranveer to Richa-Ali

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:48 pm Dec 06, 202401:48 pm

What's the story The year 2024 has been a joyous one for Bollywood as many stars stepped into parenthood. From power couples like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, many welcomed their little ones this year. Moreover, several celebrity couples became parents for the first time in 2024. Let's take a look at these new members of the celebrity families and how the world has welcomed them.

#1

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood with daughter Dua

Bollywood's favorite power couple, actors Padukone and Singh, welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. After six years of marital bliss, the two embarked on a new chapter in their love story. Fans have been overjoyed to see their family expand in such a beautiful way. Reportedly, Padukone will be on maternity leave until March 2025 and post that, will resume work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

#2

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal celebrated birth of Zuneyra Ida

The talented duo, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl named Zuneyra Ida on July 16, 2024. The couple took to social media platforms to share a beautiful photo of Ida's tiny feet, capturing a moment of pure joy as they embarked on their journey into parenthood. This was yet another milestone in Bollywood's year of new parents.

#3

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to Lara

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 3, 2024. Months later, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star revealed that their daughter's name is Lara while appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC 16).

Second timers

Kohli-Sharma welcomed second child, Akaay

On February 15, 2024, the beloved couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. The news of Akaay's arrival was greeted with an outpouring of love from fans worldwide. Although the couple prefers to keep their kids' lives private, this joyous occasion has been the biggest highlight of their year.

Special mentions

Other Bollywood stars who embraced parenthood in 2024

Several other beloved Bollywood stars also welcomed their kids this year. Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's son Vardaan was born in February 2024. Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju were blessed with a baby boy in September, while Sandalwood star Aditi Prabhudeva and Yashas Patla's daughter Nesara made her debut in April. Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra shared their happiness after welcoming their daughter on October 11, 2024.