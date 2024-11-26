Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Sayani Gupta has highlighted the need for better on-set safety measures in the Indian film industry, recalling instances of inappropriate behavior, including an actor extending a kiss beyond the cut.

She also shared her discomfort during a shoot for the series 'Four More Shots Please!', where she felt vulnerable in a small dress with around 70 crew members present.

Gupta stressed the importance of respecting boundaries and ensuring safety, regardless of the rush of shooting schedules.

Sayani Gupta spoke about the need for intimacy coordinators

'Actor kept kissing...': Sayani Gupta recalls 'indecent behavior' on set

What's the story Acclaimed actor Sayani Gupta recently opened up about her "compromised" boundaries during her acting career. Speaking to Radio Nasha, she emphasized the need for intimacy coordinators on film sets and recounted an incident where an actor kept kissing her even after the director had called cut. She termed it "indecent behavior," but refrained from revealing the actor's name or the project.

Uncomfortable experience

'A lot of people also take advantage...'

Gupta was relieved that India has finally acknowledged the need for intimacy coordinators on set. She first worked with one in 2013 for Margarita with a Straw and found intimate scenes "easiest" to perform because of their "technical" nature. But she also revealed incidents of inappropriate behavior, saying, "Having said that, a lot of people also take advantage and I have been in a situation where an actor will linger the kiss even after a cut."

On-set discomfort

Gupta felt 'vulnerable' during 'Four More Shots Please!' shoot

The actor also narrated an incident from the first season of the Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!, where she felt uncomfortable on set. She had to lie on a beach in a small dress with about 70 people, including crew members, standing in front of her. "I felt so vulnerable at that point because there were some 70 men standing in front of me," she said.

Safety concerns

Gupta's call for better on-set safety measures

Gupta emphasized on better safety on set, intimate or not. She remembered how during the aforementioned shoot she wished someone stood next to her with a shawl, but that didn't happen. "There are many times because we shot in such a rush that anyone's safety is the last thing on anyone's mind...sometimes your boundaries are compromised which is a general mindset that needs to be expanded," she explained.