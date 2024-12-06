Summarize Simplifying... In short "Shark Tank India" is back for its fourth season on January 6, 2025, with a panel of successful entrepreneurs ready to invest in promising business ideas.

'Shark Tank India' S4 sets premiere date: January 6, 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 01:25 pm Dec 06, 202401:25 pm

What's the story The fourth season of the popular Hindi-language business reality show, Shark Tank India has finally announced its premiere date: January 6, 2025. SonyLIV announced the news through a promotional video on Friday. The caption of the video highlighted the show's impact, showcasing how an investment from Shark Tank India helped a company grow from ₹10 crore to ₹400 crore in just three years.

The new season of Shark Tank India will feature a panel of "Sharks" or potential investors, continuing from the previous season. They include Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle; Anupam Mittal, co-founder and CEO of People Group; Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited; Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart; and Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of OYO. It will also have new hosts—comedian Ashish Solanki and actor Sahiba Bali.

The Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank, this show is a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of potential investors. These self-made multi-millionaires assess the business ideas and products and decide whether to invest their money in helping and mentoring each competitor. The show continues to inspire and motivate aspiring entrepreneurs with its unique format and success stories.