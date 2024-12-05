Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic stampede at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' resulted in the death of a woman and left her son critically injured.

'Pushpa 2' premiere stampede claims one life

'Pushpa 2' makers 'heartbroken' after woman dies in stampede

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:24 pm Dec 05, 202405:24 pm

What's the story The producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Mythri Movie Makers, have expressed their deep sorrow after a woman tragically died during the film's premiere in Hyderabad. The incident took place as a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the film's star, Allu Arjun, who was present at the screening at Sandhya Theatre. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), they said they were "extremely heartbroken" by this incident and offered their support to the victim's family.

Statement

'We are committed to standing by them...'

The production house released a statement on X, writing, "We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night's screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment." "We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers."

Incident details

Stampede at 'Pushpa 2' premiere led to tragic death

The tragedy occurred when Arjun's surprise visit to the Sandhya 70mm theater near Musheerabad around 10:00pm on Wednesday triggered a stampede-like situation. A police official said the crowd rushed forward to catch a glimpse of the actor, creating chaos. Things got so out of hand that police had to resort to lathi charge (baton charge) to disperse the crowd.

Casualties

Woman succumbed to injuries, son in critical condition

The stampede claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, identified as Revathi, and critically injured her nine-year-old son. They were taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, Revathi was declared dead on arrival due to asphyxiation. Her son is in critical condition at a private hospital. The family was near the theater entrance when the crowd pushed them down during the chaos.

Box office success

Meanwhile, 'Pushpa 2' continues to break records

Despite the tragic incident, Pushpa 2 has gotten a blockbuster response from audiences and is shattering records with its advance booking business. The film is now poised to have the biggest opening of 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it features Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh.