Video: Canada police 'punch', 'beat Hindus with batons' at temple
Videos have emerged online of police officers in Brampton, Canada, allegedly engaging in physical fights with members of the Hindu community. The incident occurred after a pro-Khalistan mob attacked a Hindu temple on Sunday. Journalist Daniel Bordman shared footage on X showing Peel Police officers allegedly "punching" and "beating" temple goers with batons. The officers were reportedly present at the temple to restore order after clashes between Khalistani supporters and the Hindu community.
Accusations of police bias amid escalating tensions
In one video, a woman accuses police of targeting Hindus while shielding Khalistani protesters. The situation escalated with the crowd chanting demands for the officers to leave. The temple was hosting a consular camp co-organized by the High Commission of India when the mob disrupted the event. The attackers carried flags associated with pro-Khalistan groups and wielded sticks, targeting Hindu community members, including women and children.
Watch the viral video here
Police response and political reactions to temple attack
Peel Regional Police also responded to the protest on X, noting that they increased their presence to keep the peace. Chief Nishan Duraiappah stressed that peaceful protests are respected but violence and criminal acts will not be tolerated. However, police later told CBC Toronto that no arrests were made and offered no further details on the incident or videos.
Indian-origin MP expresses outrage, questions law enforcement
Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya was outraged over the attack, hinting at Khalistani elements infiltrating law enforcement. Arya wrote on X, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today." He raised concerns over Khalistani extremism's influence in Canada. Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, condemned the violence at the temple. The High Commission of India in Ottawa expressed "deep disappointment" over the incident.