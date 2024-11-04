Summarize Simplifying... In short A temple event in Canada was disrupted by a mob carrying pro-Khalistan flags, leading to accusations of police bias towards Hindus.

Despite the violence, no arrests were made, sparking outrage from Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya who suggested Khalistani extremists may have infiltrated law enforcement.

The incident was condemned by Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the High Commission of India expressed deep disappointment.

The incident occurred on Sunday

Video: Canada police 'punch', 'beat Hindus with batons' at temple

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:17 am Nov 04, 202410:17 am

What's the story Videos have emerged online of police officers in Brampton, Canada, allegedly engaging in physical fights with members of the Hindu community. The incident occurred after a pro-Khalistan mob attacked a Hindu temple on Sunday. Journalist Daniel Bordman shared footage on X showing Peel Police officers allegedly "punching" and "beating" temple goers with batons. The officers were reportedly present at the temple to restore order after clashes between Khalistani supporters and the Hindu community.

Bias claims

Accusations of police bias amid escalating tensions

In one video, a woman accuses police of targeting Hindus while shielding Khalistani protesters. The situation escalated with the crowd chanting demands for the officers to leave. The temple was hosting a consular camp co-organized by the High Commission of India when the mob disrupted the event. The attackers carried flags associated with pro-Khalistan groups and wielded sticks, targeting Hindu community members, including women and children.

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video here

Official stance

Police response and political reactions to temple attack

Peel Regional Police also responded to the protest on X, noting that they increased their presence to keep the peace. Chief Nishan Duraiappah stressed that peaceful protests are respected but violence and criminal acts will not be tolerated. However, police later told CBC Toronto that no arrests were made and offered no further details on the incident or videos.

Political outrage

Indian-origin MP expresses outrage, questions law enforcement

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya was outraged over the attack, hinting at Khalistani elements infiltrating law enforcement. Arya wrote on X, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today." He raised concerns over Khalistani extremism's influence in Canada. Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, condemned the violence at the temple. The High Commission of India in Ottawa expressed "deep disappointment" over the incident.