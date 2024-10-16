Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between Canada and India have escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the assassination of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple.

In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and denied the allegations.

The US has urged India to cooperate with Canada's investigation, while India has sent an enquiry committee to Washington to discuss related claims. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ties between India and Canada have soured

Police make this request to Sikhs amid Canada-India diplomatic rift

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:00 pm Oct 16, 202402:00 pm

What's the story The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has reached out to the Sikh community in Canada for details regarding the alleged links of the Indian government to crimes in the country. The appeal comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India after accusations of Indian involvement in the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "If people come forward, we can help them and I ask them to come forward if they can," said RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme.

Tensions escalate

Diplomatic fallout over Nijjar's murder allegations

The diplomatic discord was sparked when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of Nijjar's assassination outside a Sikh temple in June 2022. India has firmly rejected these allegations, calling them "unsubstantiated" and politically motivated. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Canada's High Commissioner to India, and recalled its own High Commissioner from Ottawa.

Investigation progress

RCMP's ongoing investigation and India's response

The RCMP has charged a few people with crimes in this investigation but hasn't publicly disclosed any direct evidence connecting the Indian government to Nijjar's murder. Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin revealed that 13 Canadians have been warned about possible threats from people associated with Indian agents. India's Ministry of External Affairs has slammed Trudeau's government for allegedly compromising its officials' safety and accused him of politicizing the matter.

International involvement

US urges India to cooperate, India investigates allegations

The United States has termed the allegations as "extremely serious" and has urged India to cooperate with Canada's investigation. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized that the United States expects India to take these allegations seriously. In response, an Indian Enquiry Committee was sent to Washington to discuss related claims involving a former Indian government employee.