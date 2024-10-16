Summarize Simplifying... In short Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism from local media for making serious allegations against India without substantial evidence.

Accused of letting diaspora politics influence foreign policy, Trudeau's government is also being slammed for allegedly supporting separatists.

Trudeau's allegations not backed by evidence, say media

Canadian media turn against Trudeau over India row

By Chanshimla Varah 11:57 am Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced severe backlash from the country's media and think tanks over his handling of the diplomatic spat with India. The criticism comes after Trudeau alleged that India was involved in activities threatening public safety, including covert operations against South Asian Canadians. He alleged that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had "clear and compelling evidence" of Indian government agents' involvement in these activities.

Diplomatic fallout: Canada and India expel diplomats

He also alleged that the Canadian police have named Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "Every step of the way, we have apprised India of what we know....and unfortunately...the response of the Indian government has been to deny, to obfuscate, to attack me personally and the integrity of the government of Canada," he said. The two nations later expelled top diplomats from each other's countries.

Trudeau's allegations and India's response

Following the re-escalation of the row, Trudeau has faced flak from the Canadian media for making such serious allegations without credible evidence. John Ivison of The National Post accused Trudeau of letting diaspora politics dictate foreign policy and not addressing New Delhi's concerns. "Canada has allowed Sikh extremism to flourish....The government claims...it is powerless because of Charter rights that protect free speech. But the Charter does not explain why law enforcement has...turned a blind eye to worse excesses," he wrote.

Trudeau's government accused of siding with separatists

Daniel Bordman of The National Telegraph echoed the sentiment, saying Trudeau has so far failed to provide compelling evidence to back his claims. "This could end up costing Canada billions in trade. All to appease Jagmeet (Singh) and the gang of Khalistani ministers," Broadman tweeted. Faran Jeffery from the Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism (ICTC) also slammed Trudeau's government for siding with separatists, saying, "This is not what allies do."