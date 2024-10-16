Summarize Simplifying... In short India has dismissed Canada's claims of its involvement in the Nijjar case, accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of exploiting the issue for political gain.

New Zealand and the US, both part of the "Five Eyes" alliance, have expressed concern over the allegations.

Meanwhile, India has criticized Canada's immigration policy, accusing it of harboring individuals linked to organized crime.

US wants India to cooperate with Canada

Five Eyes allies—US, New Zealand—back Canada's 'serious charges' against India

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:07 am Oct 16, 202410:07 am

What's the story The United States and New Zealand have supported Canada's allegations against India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious, and they need to be taken seriously," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. He added that Washington wanted to see New Delhi cooperate with Ottawa in its investigation into Nijjar's killing.

Counterclaim

India dismisses allegations, accuses Canada of political manipulation

India has strongly rejected Canada's allegations of having given credible evidence connecting it to the Nijjar case. The Indian government called the allegations "preposterous" and accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using the matter for political gain with Canada's large Sikh population. "Prime Minister Trudeau's hostility to India has long been in evidence," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

NZ response

New Zealand expresses concern over Canada's allegations

New Zealand has also weighed in on the issue. Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said if proven, the "alleged criminal conduct outlined publicly by Canadian law enforcement authorities...would be very concerning." However, he refrained from commenting further on ongoing investigations. New Zealand is the second "Five Eyes" country after the US to comment on this escalating diplomatic dispute between India and Canada.

Policy critique

India criticizes Canada's immigration policy

Separately, India has accused Canada of providing refuge to people linked with organized crime. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Canada's immigration policy after three Indian nationals allegedly linked to Nijjar's assassination were arrested. "A number of people with organized crime links from Punjab have been made welcome in Canada," Jaishankar said, expressing displeasure over Canada's inaction despite being alerted about these wanted criminals.