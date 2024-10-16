Summarize Simplifying... In short Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian MP and the first person of a visible minority to lead a major Canadian federal political party, has called for international sanctions on India, alleging the Indian government's involvement in the assassination of Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Singh, a vocal critic of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also demanded a ban on the RSS, describing it as a "violent, militant, terrorist organization".

His controversial stance, including support for Khalistan, an independent Sikh state, has made him a contentious figure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Singh has called for economic sanctions on Indian diplomats

Who's Jagmeet Singh, Canadian MP calling for sanctions on India

By Chanshimla Varah 01:10 pm Oct 16, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP), has urged his government to impose sanctions on Indian diplomats and ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Canada. This comes as diplomatic tensions between the two nations continue to escalate over allegations of Indian officials' involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "We support today's decision to expel India's diplomats, and we're calling on...Canada to put diplomatic sanctions against India in place," Singh said.

Accusations

Singh's allegations against India amid diplomatic fallout

Singh has been a vocal critic of the Indian government, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has repeatedly alleged that PM Modi's government was behind Nijjar's assassination. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is currently investigating allegations of Indian diplomats' involvement in targeting dissidents, particularly pro-Khalistani figures. "Canada has long held credible evidence that the Narendra Modi government was involved in the murder of Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil," Singh claimed.

Global response

Singh's call for international action against India

After the RCMP's briefing on India's alleged activities, Singh reiterated his demand for international action. "We need to work with our allies. There are similar scenarios that have played out in the United Kingdom. It's clear that we need to work with our allies to put pressure on India," he said. He also called for the ban of RSS, which he described as a "violent, militant, terrorist organization," in Canada at a press conference in Ottawa.

Press con

'Canadians are at serious threat and serious risk'

"This is about the fact that Canadians are at serious threat and serious risk. What the RCMP described is something that should be really troubling. When these acts of violence happen, if someone's shooting, if an organized member of crime is being hired or being engaged by a diplomat, which just sounds incredibly disturbing," he said. "If that's happening, that threatens everyone that lives in that community...neighbourhood...businesses, this is a threat to all Canadians"

Profile

Who is Singh

Born on January 2, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario, Singh is the first person of a visible minority to lead a major Canadian federal political party. His parents had immigrated from Punjab, India. A lawyer and human rights activist by profession, Singh has degrees in biology and law from the University of Western Ontario and York University's Osgoode Hall Law School respectively. He entered public office in 2011 as a Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Ontario.

Political path

Singh's political journey and controversial stance

Singh shot to national prominence in October 2017 after he was elected the leader of the NDP. He has been a champion of progressive policies, including affordable housing, healthcare reform, and fighting climate change. However, his vocal support for Khalistan—an independent Sikh state—and criticism of India's government have made him a controversial figure. He was denied a visa to India in 2013 over alleged links with extremists.