IDF shares video of '100-meter' tunnel under Lebanon civilian houses

By Chanshimla Varah 12:58 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video of a complex tunnel, allegedly used by Hezbollah, in South Lebanon. The 100-meter tunnel, unlike any constructed by Hamas in Gaza, ends inside a civilian house close to the Israeli border. The video reveals operational rooms, AK-47 rifles, living quarters, and storage rooms with generators and water tanks. An IDF soldier claims Hezbollah has positioned itself under civilian homes to carry out attacks similar to October 7, 2023.

The IDF has been locked in a constant battle with Hezbollah along the Lebanese border since the Gaza war began after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7, 2023. During its cross-border ground assault into Lebanon last month, the military discovered several tunnel shafts under homes. One such tunnel reportedly extended 25 meters into Israeli territory. On October 15, three Hezbollah fighters were arrested by the IDF from an underground shaft in a building used by the group.

Apart from the capture of three Hezbollah fighters on October 15, the IDF also found weapons and equipment meant for prolonged stays underground. Hezbollah has been heavily targeted over the previous month, beginning with sabotage assaults in which terror operatives' pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in two waves on September 17 and 18, killing at least 39 individuals and injuring thousands more. The incident has been largely blamed on Israel, despite its silence on the subject.