The attack was reportedly perpetrated by alleged Khalistani extremists

Canada: Hindu temple attack disrupts Indian consular camp

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:51 am Nov 04, 2024

What's the story A violent attack at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, disrupted a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission. The attack was reportedly perpetrated by alleged Khalistani extremists, a claim backed by several Indian-Canadian leaders including MP Chandra Arya. Videos on social media showed clashes between people carrying yellow Khalistan flags and others with Indian flags. The High Commission expressed dismay over the disruption of routine consular work and raised safety concerns for applicants.

Consular operations

Over 1,000 life certificates issued despite violence

Despite the violent disruption, the Indian High Commission issued over 1,000 life certificates to Indian and Canadian applicants. The commission said future consular camps would depend on security arrangements by local authorities. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack as "unacceptable," emphasizing Canadians's right to practice their faith freely and safely. Peel Regional Police responded promptly but reported no arrests or confirmed identities of those responsible for this act of violence.

Criticism and condemnation

MP Arya criticizes growing pro-Khalistani extremism in Canada

MP Chandra Arya slammed the violence as a sign of increasing pro-Khalistani extremism in Canada. He implied that these elements may have infiltrated Canada's political and law enforcement systems. The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council also condemned the violence, demanding a thorough investigation and calling for community unity. The Hindu Canadian Foundation stated that children and women were affected by the violence, raising concerns about religious safety among Canada's Indian diaspora.

Diplomatic tensions

Temple attack strains India-Canada relations further

This incident has further soured India-Canada ties, which were already strained over India's alleged involvement in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Past attacks on Hindu temples in Canada have also strained the diplomatic relations between the two nations. The Indian High Commission had sought stringent security arrangements from Canadian authorities well in advance considering the existing security scenario.