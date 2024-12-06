Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 3' could be delayed by 6 years
After the roaring response to Pushpa 2, all eyes are now on the much-anticipated third installment of the Pushpa franchise—Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, the release of the third part is likely to be delayed significantly. The reason behind the postponement is lead actor Allu Arjun's commitment to other projects. Per a report by Great Andhra, Arjun has decided to prioritize his pending films before reprising Pushpa Raj.
Arjun's upcoming projects and 'Pushpa 3' commencement
Arjun, who bagged a National Award for his performance in the first Pushpa film, is said to be lined up for a few movies including one with Trivikram Srinivas. Sukumar, the director of the Pushpa franchise, is also expected to take on new ventures including a project with Ram Charan. Given these commitments, reports suggest that Pushpa 3 may not go on floors until around 2028 or 2029.
Vijay Deverakonda rumored to join 'Pushpa 3' cast
Apart from the postponement news, there are also rumors of Vijay Deverakonda joining the cast of Pushpa 3. Reportedly, Deverakonda may be seen in an antagonist role in the upcoming film. This speculation comes from a 2022 incident where Deverakonda hinted at the title of the third sequel during director Sukumar's birthday celebration. The potential casting has piqued fans' interest as Deverakonda is allegedly dating Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Pushparaj's wife Srivalli in the franchise.