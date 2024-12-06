Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun's award-winning Pushpa franchise may see a delay in its third installment, possibly until 2028 or 2029, due to the actor's and director's upcoming projects.

By Tanvi Gupta 03:41 pm Dec 06, 202403:41 pm

What's the story After the roaring response to Pushpa 2, all eyes are now on the much-anticipated third installment of the Pushpa franchise—Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, the release of the third part is likely to be delayed significantly. The reason behind the postponement is lead actor Allu Arjun's commitment to other projects. Per a report by Great Andhra, Arjun has decided to prioritize his pending films before reprising Pushpa Raj.

Future endeavors

Arjun's upcoming projects and 'Pushpa 3' commencement

Arjun, who bagged a National Award for his performance in the first Pushpa film, is said to be lined up for a few movies including one with Trivikram Srinivas. Sukumar, the director of the Pushpa franchise, is also expected to take on new ventures including a project with Ram Charan. Given these commitments, reports suggest that Pushpa 3 may not go on floors until around 2028 or 2029.

Casting buzz

Vijay Deverakonda rumored to join 'Pushpa 3' cast

Apart from the postponement news, there are also rumors of Vijay Deverakonda joining the cast of Pushpa 3﻿. Reportedly, Deverakonda may be seen in an antagonist role in the upcoming film. This speculation comes from a 2022 incident where Deverakonda hinted at the title of the third sequel during director Sukumar's birthday celebration. The potential casting has piqued fans' interest as Deverakonda is allegedly dating Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Pushparaj's wife Srivalli in the franchise.