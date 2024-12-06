Summarize Simplifying... In short Macaulay Culkin's toddler son, Dakota, adorably confuses his dad's iconic 'Home Alone' role with his own life, insisting he remembers classic scenes from the film.

While Culkin's kids, shared with Brenda Song, enjoy the movie, they struggle to understand the plot, leading Culkin to narrate the story for them.

In contrast, Culkin's nephew and niece, children of his brother Kieran, haven't seen the film yet, but this Christmas might be the perfect time for their introduction to the holiday classic.

Macaulay Culkin has two kids with Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin's son thinks he's Kevin from 'Home Alone'

What's the story Macaulay Culkin, the 44-year-old actor famous for playing Kevin in the classic Christmas movie Home Alone, recently disclosed that his three-year-old son Dakota thinks he's the legendary character. Speaking to E!, Culkin revealed that Dakota and his two-year-old brother (whose name remains undisclosed) are huge fans of the movie. "He thinks he's Kevin," Culkin told E! about Dakota.

Film confusion

'You're a lying liar who lies. That was me!'

Culkin revealed Dakota's love for the film has resulted in him mixing up his own life with that of Kevin's. The toddler even insists he remembers classic scenes like sledding down the stairs and having yellow hair, both movie trademarks. Dakota also claims he "fought the burglars," Marv and Harry, prompting Culkin to jokingly correct him, "'You're a lying liar who lies. That was me!'"

Storytelling aid

Culkin's role in guiding children through 'Home Alone'

Despite their love for Home Alone, Culkin's kids, who he shares with fellow child star Brenda Song, have a hard time understanding the story because they're so young. The actor helps them out by narrating the story as it progresses. He also jokingly explained why his kids may not recognize him in the movie, saying, "I'm a lot taller now. I have a lot more body hair." "But yeah, that was actually me."

Family views

Meanwhile, Culkin's nephew and niece haven't seen 'Home Alone'

Unlike Culkin's kids, his nephew and niece are yet to see Home Alone. Their dad, Kieran Culkin (Macaulay's brother), who also stars in the film, was worried about some scary scenes for his little ones. But he teased this Christmas could be the right time to show them the holiday classic. "We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year," he revealed.