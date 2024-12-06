Summarize Simplifying... In short Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, have been named among the 'Most Stylish People of 2024' by the New York Times.

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani among 'NYT's 'Most Stylish People of 2024'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:32 pm Dec 06, 202402:32 pm

What's the story The New York Times has named Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in its Most Stylish People of 2024 list. The couple, who recently tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony, gained international attention due to their lavish pre-wedding celebrations. The star-studded festivities featured performances by global icons such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta, adding to their growing fame.

Lavish affair

'NYT' praised Merchant-Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations and nuptials

NYT also praised Merchant and Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations and wedding ceremony, writing, "A red carpet. Emeralds roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all." The couple's wedding was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex on July 12, 2024. The three-day wedding was graced by the likes of PM Narendra Modi, former British PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, John Cena, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, among others.

Celebrity attendance

Merchant-Ambani's wedding was a star-studded affair

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities started in Jamnagar (Gujarat) in March. In May, the celebrations continued with a four-day Mediterranean cruise, making several stops. The events kicked off in Palermo, Sicily, with a welcome lunch. Later, as the cruise sailed along the Italian coast, the Ambanis hosted a formal party with a starry night theme. The grandeur and exclusivity of these occasions, along with the couple's impeccable fashion choices, made headlines worldwide.

Star-studded list

Other celebrities featured on the 'Most Stylish People' list

Apart from Merchant and Ambani, the Most Stylish People of 2024 list also featured Beyoncé, Zendaya, Adele, Charli XCX, Nicola Coughlan, Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig, and Demi Moore. South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji also made it to the list. Jools Lebron (TikToker who started the demure trend) and Alex Cooper (famed for her hit podcast Call Her Daddy) were also among those honored for their style.