The announcement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning the choice and others defending Krasinski.

John Krasinski is avoiding the internet

John Krasinski avoids internet after 'Sexiest Man Alive' backlash

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:44 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story John Krasinski, who was recently crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024, has reportedly retreated from the internet after being hit by a wave of online trolling. The announcement of his title received mixed responses from fans and critics alike. RadarOnline.com reported that the actor is now "avoiding the internet at all costs" out of fear of discovering negative comments about him.

Online fear

Krasinski's long-standing aversion to social media

Krasinski's fear of the internet isn't new, though. The report noted that he has been staying away from social media for almost two decades, since his breakout role as Jim Halpert in The Office. "I remember on The Office, the computers we had [at our desks] were live, and that was the early days of like MySpace and IMDb chat rooms and stuff," he had once said. He noted how things had become significantly worse now.

Title response

Krasinski's reaction to 'Sexiest Man Alive' title

When Krasinski was announced People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he thought it was a prank at first. "Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts," he told People about his reaction to the news. He succeeds Patrick Dempsey, who held the title in 2023.

Public opinion

Mixed reactions to Krasinski's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title

The announcement of Krasinski as the Sexiest Man Alive drew mixed reactions on social media. Some users disagreed with statements such as "John Krasinski sexiest man alive? Hmmmm I'm not sure," and "Ah come, he's not the best and can we talk about the nose." One particular commenter opined, "He isn't even the sexiest among The Office cast." However, many fans came to his defense, with one saying, "Been rooting for him since The Office."