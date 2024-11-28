Filming begins for Indra Kumar's son's debut film 'Tera Yaar...'
Aman Indra Kumar, son of renowned Bollywood filmmaker Indra Kumar, has taken his first step into acting with the upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The first shooting schedule of the much-awaited project began in Mumbai on Thursday. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is likely to wrap up filming by January 2025 after a month-long shoot in December 2024.
'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' boasts a star-studded cast and crew
The film Tera Yaar Hoon Main also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma in pivotal roles. It is being produced by Ajay Murdia and Bina Indra Kumar under the banners of Indra Enterprises and BIK Productions, with Mumbai Films presenting the project. The mix of industry veterans and Aman's debut has generated a lot of buzz in the film circuit.
'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' to explore intricate human emotions
Tera Yaar Hoon Main is expected to provide a new take on friendships, relationships, and the complexities of human emotions. Fans are excited to see Aman in this film which hopes to strike a chord with the audience. Earlier, actors Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan came together for the launch of debutant Aman. Interestingly, Khan and Devgn's reunion had an Ishq connection, as their 1997 blockbuster was directed by Indra Kumar.