Summarize Simplifying... In short John Krasinski, known for his roles in The Office and Jack Ryan, has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024.

Beyond acting, he's also a successful filmmaker, with hits like A Quiet Place and IF under his belt.

Despite his new title, Krasinski, who's married to Emily Blunt, jokes it'll only increase his household chores. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

John Krasinski is 'People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024

John Krasinski crowned 'People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:05 pm Nov 13, 202412:05 pm

What's the story John Krasinski, the 45-year-old actor best known for his role as Jim Halpert on The Office, has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024. Upon hearing the news, Krasinski humorously told People magazine that he experienced an "immediate blackout" and wondered if he was being pranked. He also joked about how this unexpected honor might lead to him doing more household chores.

Personal and professional

Krasinski's family life and career highlights

Krasinski, who lives in Brooklyn with his wife, actor Emily Blunt, and their two daughters, revealed that Blunt was "very excited" about his new title. The actor has had a successful career beyond The Office, including a four-season stint as Jack Ryan on the Prime Video series. He also co-wrote, directed, and starred opposite Blunt in the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place which spawned two follow-up films due to its massive success.

Filmmaking career

Krasinski's journey as a Hollywood filmmaker

Apart from acting, Krasinski has also made a name for himself as a leading Hollywood filmmaker. His directorial debut A Quiet Place was followed by the 2024 movie IF, which he also starred in, wrote, and produced. Despite his success, he humorously recalled having to pitch the studio "54 times" before they approved his directorial venture for A Quiet Place.

Future endeavors

Krasinski's upcoming projects and personal reflections

Krasinski will star opposite Natalie Portman in the action heist film Fountain of Youth. Looking back on his journey, he said he is grateful for the life he has built with Blunt. "It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving," he said. Despite his new title of Sexiest Man Alive, Krasinski jokingly said it won't change much about his day-to-day life except maybe increasing his household duties.