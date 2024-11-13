'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Gavin Casalegno secretly marries
Gavin Casalegno, the 25-year-old actor known for his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently announced his marriage to long-time girlfriend Cheyanne (23). The couple surprised fans by sharing beautiful photos from their wedding day on social media on Wednesday. Despite being candid about their relationship online, they had previously kept things private by not showing their faces in pictures.
Casalegno shared emotional wedding moments online
Casalegno shared intimate photos from the wedding on his Instagram account captioning it, "FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU." The pictures captured emotional moments of the groom as his bride joined him at the altar and their kiss against a stunning sunset sky. Fans also noticed that Cheyanne has now taken 'Casalegno' as her surname.
Casalegno's wife Cheyanne is a nursing graduate
Cheyanne, now Mrs. Casalegno, reportedly graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in May 2023. The couple has been dating for over a year and frequently posts pictures from their trips to exotic locations on social media. But their wedding update has sufficiently surprised fans of the young adult series, where Casalegno plays a lead role.
Casalegno to return in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03
On the professional front, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for an extended third season of 11 episodes in the summer of 2025. Fans can expect Lola Tung to reprise her role as Belly, with Casalegno returning as Jeremiah, Belly's boyfriend. The new season is expected to explore the ongoing tensions between Jeremiah and his brother Conrad (Christopher Briney).