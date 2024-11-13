Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may reprise his lead role in the sequel to the iconic film 'Baazigar,' as confirmed by the producer.

The original film, released in 1993, was a hit and featured Khan and Kajol as a memorable on-screen pair.

Meanwhile, Khan is set to start filming 'King' in January 2025, a remake of the French film 'Leon: The Professional,' with a planned release for Eid 2026.

'Baazigar 2' is definitely happening, says Ratan Jain

Is a 'Baazigar' sequel happening? Producer in talks with SRK

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:34 am Nov 13, 202411:34 am

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to be in talks to return as the lead in the sequel of the 1993 romantic thriller, Baazigar. The film's producer, Ratan Jain, confirmed the development during an interview with ETimes. "We keep talking to Shah Rukh about Baazigar 2, but not much has happened...but it will definitely be made," he said.

Sequel plans

'Baazigar 2' contingent on Khan's involvement, reveals Jain

Jain revealed that although a script for Baazigar 2 isn't ready yet, he plans to move forward with the project only if Khan agrees to reprise the lead role. He also said he has an interesting concept for the sequel but would need a strong script and fresh direction. "We want to make sure that it (the film) will meet the standards set by its predecessor," he added.

Original film

'Baazigar': A look back at the original film

The original Baazigar, which hit the screens on November 12, 1993, recently celebrated its 31st anniversary. The movie featured Khan and Kajol as one of Bollywood's most iconic on-screen pairs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Siddharth Ray, Rakhee Gulzar, Dalip Tahil, and Johny Lever played other pivotal roles. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film was widely appreciated for its story, performances, music, and suspense elements.

Upcoming project

Meanwhile, Khan is preparing for his next project 'King'

Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up to start shooting for his next film King in January 2025. The movie will be his first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma are also a part of the cast. It has been reported to be a remake of the 1994 French film Leon: The Professional. Makers are targeting an Eid 2026 release for the action thriller.